Rekha Gupta's college principal after meeting Delhi CM: ‘Always fulfills promises’

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday met Savita Roy, the principal of her alma mater, University of Delhi's Daulat Ram College. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Daulat Ram College principal Savita Roy.(ANI/X)

“I have fond memories of her. She always fulfils the promises she makes. My blessings are with her. All of us are with her,” PTI quoted Roy as saying.

The chief minister said,"I feel proud... I want to tell the students from Delhi University and especially from Daulat Ram College that only Rekha Gupta has not become the CM; all of you have become the CM."

In 1995, Gupta won the post of general secretary from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during her college days.

‘Rekha was very strong-minded’, recalls DU professor



On Friday, another professor who taught Rekha Gupta at Daulat Ram college, shared her memories with her student, who is now the CM.

“Rekha bahut dhaakad thi. Sabki help karti thi. She was very strong-minded but at the same time she was really grounded and down to earth. As her teacher, I could [already) see the leadership qualities in her. She was destined for this,” Indu Jain, who taught Gupta between 1992 and 1995, told HT.

Gupta became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues.

As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks. She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, a NGO. Rekha Gupta lost the mayoral election to AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2023.

In the 2025 Delhi assembly election, Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency.

A first-time MLA, 50-year-old Rekha Gupta was preferred over more senior leaders in Delhi BJP apparently because the party wanted a woman leader to assume the post. She was sworn in as the Delhi chief minister on February 20 at the capital's Ramlila Maidan.