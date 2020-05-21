Remembering Rajiv Gandhi: Priyanka tweets her last picture with father in a moving post

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:23 IST

Congress leader and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tweeted an emotional post on father Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary. Gandhi posted a picture which she stated was her last capture with her father.

“To be kind to those who are unkind to you; to know that life is fair, no matter how unfair you imagine it to be; to keep walking, no matter how dark the skies or fearsome the storm; To nurture a strong heart, and fill it with love no matter how great it’s sorrows; these are the gifts of my father’s life,” her tweet read.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also remembered his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Thursday.

Gandhi remembered his father as “gentle, kind, compassionate and patient”. “I miss him,” Gandhi said in a moving post, adding that his father will always remain alive in his heart.

“In memory of my beloved father, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, who was martyred this day in 1991. He was a wonderful father; gentle, kind, compassionate & patient. I miss him. But he will always stay alive in my heart & in the wonderful memories I have of him,” he posted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributed on te 29th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

“On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi”, the prime minister posted on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee remembered Rajiv Gandhi as a “young doer”.

“Remembering Shri #RajivGandhi on his death anniversary. A young doer, I witnessed his relentless energy in the run up to Asiad 82 & the Elections of 1985 & 91. In a short tenure of 5 years as PM, he engineered far reaching changes, esp in India’s security & strategic framework,” Mukherjee tweeted.

Former prime minister and stalwart Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during an election campaign on May 21, 1991.

Rajiv Gandhi took charge of the country as the prime minister after the assassination of his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi in 1984. He served as the sixth prime minister of the country, from 1984 to 1989, and was also the youngest ever to hold the office.