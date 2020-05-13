e-paper
‘Repackaged version of Make in India’: Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi’s Self-reliant India Mission

Prime Minister Modi had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become “self-reliant” and deal with Covid-19 crisis.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 13:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a Hindi couplet to express his views on the subject.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a jibe at the Rs 20 lakh Crore economic package and “Self-reliant India Mission” announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as being nothing new but a repackaged version of “Make in India” initiative.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

He tweeted a Hindi couplet to express his views on the subject.

The couplet roughly translates to: “He sold the old couplet/lion with a new name; He sold piles of dreams again.”

 

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become “self-reliant” and deal with Covid-19 crisis.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the fourth phase of lockdown will be completely redesigned with new rules and will commence from May 18.

