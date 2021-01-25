Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro services schedule, parking details

Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed on Tuesday and four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will be shut in the morning due to security arrangements for Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said.

However, Metro train services will be available for commuters at all stations during the Republic Day Parade on Tuesday. The stations which will remain closed are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg. Boarding or de-boarding at Central Secretariat from 5am till 12pm, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) from 8.45am to 12pm, Patel Chowk and ITO will not be allowed.





"Entry/exit to the following stations will remain closed for a short period on 26th January 2021. Interchange shall be available at Central Secretariat. Parking facilities will remain closed from 6am on 25th January till 2 pm on 26th January at all stations," DMRC had tweeted.

The entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45am to 12pm on January 26. All Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6am on January 25 till 2pm on January 26. The Central Secretariat Metro station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 (Yellow Line) and Line 6 (Violet Line) during that period, the DMRC said.

India will celebrate the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday with a grand display of military might, vibrant cultural diversity and socio-economic progress on Rajpath in the national capital. The Republic Day parade will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and move towards National Stadium and the tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort ground. The wreath-laying function at National War Memorial will take place at 9am.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and pass through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, and Radial Road, and then turn right on "C" Hexagon, turn left again and enter the National Stadium from gate number 1. The tableaux will start from Vijay Chowk and go towards Red Fort via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

