Resume interstate traffic after ‘comprehensive broad discussion: Bhupesh Baghel to PM

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:52 IST

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the decision to resume interstate traffic after the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, which has been in place since March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is lifted can be taken after a “comprehensive broad-based discussion” with the state government to prevent the viral outbreak.

“If after April 14, interstate trains, flights, and road transport services are resumed, then there will be all possible chances of movement of Covid-19 infected people from other states to Chhattisgarh as a result of which the state may face new challenges. This sort of situation can also arise in other states too …Hence I’m urging you that decision to resume inter-state traffic should be taken after a ‘comprehensive broad-based discussion’, ” Baghel stated in his letter dated April 5.

The CM has apprised the PM that 10 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh so far of which eight have recovered and discharged from hospitals. The remaining two patients are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable.

“Chhattisgarh has not reported a single death related to Covid-19. The situation in the state is under control because of the measures taken by the state government and public cooperation. But in other parts of the country, the number of Covid-19 patients has been steadily rising. The number of Covid-19 positive cases will rise as more people are tested,” Baghel said in the letter.