Retd policeman’s son held for killing 2 sisters in Chandigarh

Kuldeep Singh, 30, was arrested from New Delhi railway station on Friday for allegedly murdering two sisters in Chandigarh on Thursday early morning.

Kuldeep’s father retired as an inspector from Chandigarh Police six months ago.

Kuldeep was in a relationship with Manpreet Kaur, the elder of the two sisters, police said.

“He (Singh) forced his way into their one-room accommodation on the second floor of a house in Sector 22 early on Thursday morning,” said Chandigarh’s senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagadale.

She added that Singh and Kaur had an argument following which he slit Manpreet’s throat with a pair of scissors and then strangled her to make sure she was dead.

Hearing the commotion, the younger sister, Rajwant Kaur woke up and raised an alarm only to be stabbed repeatedly by Singh, he said.

Hospital officials said she suffered at least 25 stab wounds. She was also strangled.

The sisters belonged to Abohar town of Fazilka district in Punjab and worked in a factory in Zirakpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

Police recovered two phones belonging to Manpreet Kaur from Singh, police said. He was also carrying the key of the house, which he locked while fleeing. They have also recovered his bloodstained clothes.

Singh was tracked to Delhi on the basis of a phone call he made to a friend. He also withdrew cash from an ATM at Delhi station helping narrow down the search.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 23:52 IST