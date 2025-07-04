Retired cop opens fire on family over property dispute in Amritsar, kills son

A retired cop opened fire at his family in Amritsar on Friday, killing his son and injuring his wife and daughter-in-law over a property dispute, said police. A police team deployed close to where the firing took place reached the spot and overpowered the accused.(Representational Photo)

The accused, identified as Tarsem Singh, is a retired deputy superintendent of police of the Central Reserve Police Force.

The incident happened near a police station, reported PTI.

A police team deployed at Majitha Road, close to where the firing took place, reached the spot and overpowered Singh. They also snatched his licensed gun, the report added.

Singh had married twice and had a property dispute with his first wife, whom he shot along with his son and daughter-in-law, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Rishab Bhola.

All three of them were rushed to nearby Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where Singh’s 40-year-old son succumbed to his injuries, said police.

Further investigation is underway.

Similar incidents

Reports of violence over property disputes are not uncommonly reported. On Tuesday, a man allegedly killed his own father over a property dispute in Nihaluwal village of Barnala in Punjab on Tuesday afternoon. Investigation revealed that there had been long-standing tension within the family over property disputes. The other children of the victim, Buta Singh, live in Canada. The police were informed about the incident by the victim’s wife.

On Wednesday night, a man sleeping outside his house was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The incident happened in the district’s Mauaima area. The police have registered a case against four people, including the husband of a Gram Pradhan, and also took two persons into custody on the complaint of the victim’s wife. The murder was allegedly committed over a land dispute.

An ex-soldier allegedly killed his brother’s pet dog and assaulted him before fleeing with ₹70,000 in cash and gold jewellery over a property dispute in Punjab’s Jhande village in June this year. According to the police, the accused, a former serviceman, along with his wife and son “forcibly” entered the home of his brother Harjit Singh and allegedly attacked him and brutally beat up his German Shepherd dog with a stick, hitting it repeatedly on the head. The dog died on the spot.