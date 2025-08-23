RJD Leader Tejaswhi Yadav makes 'objectionable' post on PM Modi, Maha police files FIR | What was the post?

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli for allegedly sharing an ‘objectionable’ social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Gadchiroli police registered the FIR against the former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on the complaint of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA. (Hindustan Times)

The Gadchiroli police registered the FIR against the former Bihar deputy chief minister on the complaint of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Milind Narote.

According to a PTI report, the FIR against Yadav was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (statements that cause public mischief).

What was the ‘objectionable’ post against PM Narendra Modi that Tejashwi Yadav shared?

Tejashwi Yadav had shared a cartoon on his social media account, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gaya rally a “shop of rhetoric”.

The post, shared on X ahead of the rally, showed a cartoon of PM Modi as a shopkeeper. The signboard of the satirical shop read “famous shop of Rhetoric.” In an accompanying post, Tejashwi Yadav asked Modi to give an account of his 11-year rule along with the NDA’s 20 years in Bihar.

“Today, a shop of lies and rhetoric will be set up in Gaya! Prime Minister ji, in Gaya, with a boneless tongue, you will build a Himalaya of lies and rhetoric today, but the justice-loving people of Bihar, like Dashrath Manjhi, will break down these massive mountains of your lies and rhetoric. Give an account of your 11 years and the 20 years of the NDA government's rule?” the post in Hindi read.

PM Modi targets RJD, Congress in Bihar

PM Narendra Modi on Friday raked up a past remark by a Congress chief minister against migrants from Bihar, accusing the Congress and its allies of harbouring contempt for the state’s people and treating them merely as a “vote bank”.

Taking a swipe at the Rastriya Janata Dal and its partners at a rally in Bihar's Bodh Gaya, PM Narendra Modi said, “For them, the people of Bihar are only a vote bank; they have no concern for the struggles of the poor. You may recall how a Congress CM once said from a stage that Biharis would not be allowed to enter their state. Such is the Congress’s hatred towards the people of Bihar. Our effort is to ensure that Bihar’s sons and daughters find employment and live a life of dignity here itself.”

Modi was apparently referring to the remarks of former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who, ahead of the 2022 assembly election, had asked people not to “let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab”. The remarks that triggered sharp reactions from leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Kiren Rijiju.