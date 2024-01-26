RJD's curt response on Nitish Kumar-BJP rumours: 'Clear confusion by evening'

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday asked ally Nitish Kumar to clear the air about reports that he is in talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In a curt response to media queries, RJD MP Manoj Jha said the Bihar chief minister must "clear the confusion" by evening. RJD chief Lalu Prasad (R) and Tejashwi Yadav entered into an alliance with Nitish Kumar in 2022.(file photo)

Manoj Jha also said the RJD is willing to continue the alliance and that it never played such games.

"We can only request Nitish Kumar to clear the confusion by evening. This confusion about the alliance, which is affecting the normal lives of people... from our side it is very clear. So this confusion emanating from media reports is also confusing us. You will not see any comments from our side. So I will request, he clears the confusion and 'idhar-udhar'. The chief minister will also be watching media reports. RJD never did this khela (game)," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Manoj Jha said he is confident that Kumar will refute the reports.

JD(U) says it is with INDIA bloc

Meanwhile, the JD(U) has told PTI that the party is firmly with the Opposition bloc but it would like the Congress to do introspection on the alliance and seat sharing.

The BJP and its Bihar allies today hinted the Janata Dal (United) had been exploring alliance possibilities.

"Bihar's political situation has been discussed in Delhi, and only after analysing the situation, an able leadership will be decided upon... There is absolute anarchy and political instability in Bihar... The decision taken by the helm of the party will be accepted by all the party workers," Bihar Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu even gave a deadline.

"A change is certain. It is a matter of a short time now. In the BJP yesterday, the party has also taken a decision. Nitish ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish ji. NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar if Nitish ji joins us....I think everything will get sorted in two days. There will be an NDA government in Bihar," he said.

Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar triggered a stir in the Bihar alliance when he talked about dynasty politics at an event on Karpoori Thakur's 100th birth anniversary. Soon, Lalu Yadav's daughter Roshni Acharya wrote a cryptic post on X. The BJP claimed she had called Kumar "badtameez".

JDU leader KC Tyagi, however, refused to comment on Acharya's deleted post. He also said the alliance is intact.