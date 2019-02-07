Robert Vadra to be back at Enforcement Directorate office today for Round 2 of questioning

Businessman Robert Vadra is expected to be back at the Enforcement Directorate’s office on Thursday morning for a second round of questioning in connection with a money laundering case. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was grilled for over six hours on Wednesday, during which investigators recorded his statement.

Robert Vadra’s wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dropped him off at the ED’s office in central Delhi, in a move seen as a message to Congress’ opponents ahead of Lok Sabha polls. “He is my husband, he is my family...I support my family,” Priyanka said. Asked if it was a political vendetta, she said, “Everyone knows why this is being done”

Priyanka’s comment came hours the BJP attacked the Congress over ED’s summons to Vadra. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Vadra benefited from a petroleum and a defence deal which took place in 2008-09 when the UPA was in power. “He (Vadra) bought properties worth crores from black money received through kickbacks,” Patra said.

Wednesday was the first time Robert Vadra appeared before any central probe agency in connection with allegations of dubious financial dealings and comes days after Priyanka Gandhi was formally inducted into the Congress party as the general secretary incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has said the charges against Robert Vadra are “fickle, superficial, non-existent, non-substantive”.

Vadra’s lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan said his client appeared on his own and cooperated with investigators. “Whatever questions were put to him, he answered all. This is a politically motivated case and Vadra has always denied all the charges,” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Vadra is the controlling beneficiary of a property in London located at 12, Bryanston Square there. The property is worth GBP 1.9 million. It was sold by an alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who is on the run now.

ED had a prepared a questionnaire for Robert Vadra which contained questions about his links with the London-based property and Sanjay Bhadari. ED also wanted to quiz him about a property at Delhi’s Malcha Marg which was owned by a trust.

Later, an associate of Vadra, Jagdish Sharma became convener of the trust. Sharma, too, was present outside the ED office when Vadra’s questioning began. He denied all allegations.

Robert Vadra sought protection from the arrest from the court on which the court granted interim bail till February 16. In his plea, Vadra alleged that a malicious criminal prosecution has been launched against him which is politically motivated.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 10:20 IST