Role of media important for social awareness: Yogi Adityanath

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:52 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday termed the role of media important for social awareness and social conversation.

The media along with the public must work pro-actively in the important realm of water conservation and environment conservation, he said.

The chief minister said that on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year, work should be done with an aim to make the state polythene-free by October 2.

He was speaking at the UP Ratan Samman-2019 organised by Hindi newspaper Daink Jagran, I Next and Radio City.

Adityanath honoured 25 talented people from different sections of the society for their contribution to the society, a statement issued by the UP Chief Minister’s Office said.

He said there has been a “tremendous” decrease in the number of people affected by encephalitis in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and it was made possible due to public awareness and efforts of the state government and the media.

The chief minister said the Uttar Pradesh Maati Kala Board has been formed.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 08:52 IST