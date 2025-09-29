Route, fare, features: All about the 3 new Amrit Bharat trains starting today

In a major boost to the rail connectivity in Bihar, 3 new Amrit Bharat Express trains will be flagged off on September 29. Connecting Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, these trains will provide a safe and comfortable experience to passengers. The first train will be from Muzaffarpur to Charlapalli (near Hyderabad), while the other two will be from Darbhanga to Madar Junction (near Ajmer), and from Chhapra to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi). The Amrit Bharat Express has become popular among the middle-class population for providing a safe and affordable travel option.(X/Representational Image)

With this, four passenger trains will also be started, making it a total of seven trains that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will flag off. Vaishnaw will be joining the program via video conferencing.

What is Amrit Bharat Express

The Amrit Bharat Express has become popular among the middle-class population for providing a safe and affordable travel option. It currently operates 12 services across the country, of which 10 run from Bihar. With the launch of three more Amrit Bharat Express trains, the total will rise to 15, out of which 13 will operate from Bihar.

Muzaffarpur– Hyderabad (Charlapalli)

The Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will be the first Amrit Bharat train from Muzaffarpur to South India. This train will run every Tuesday from 10:40 am in the morning and will reach Charlapalli on Wednesday 11:50 pm. The return train from Charlapalli with train number 15294 will leave every Thursday at 4:05 am and reach in the evening at 5 pm on Friday. This train will run via Hajipur, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, and Kazipet.

Chhapra– Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal)

The train connecting Chhapra to Delhi will become the sixth Amrit Bharat train from Bihar to Delhi. This train will run via Siwan, Thawe, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh (Lucknow), and Kanpur.

Darbhanga– Ajmer (Madar)

This will also be a weekly train running from Darbhanga to Ajmer. It will leave from Madar Junction at 9:15 pm in the night every Friday and will reach Darbhanga the next day at 12:45 pm in Darbhanga. The return train with train number 19624 will leave Darbhanga every Sunday at 4:15 am and reach the next day at 1:20 pm during the day. This express will run via Kamtaul, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Gomti Nagar, Kanpur, Tundla, and Jaipur.

Features

These Amrit Bharat Express trains are state-of-the-art indigenous trains that will provide passengers with a fast, safe, and comfortable travel experience. These trains will strengthen Bihar’s connectivity with different parts of the country, particularly North and South India. They will help further the economic activities in Bihar and create opportunities for increased tourism. .

It will also include advanced features that are seen in Amrit Bharat trains, including semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways, and talk-back units. This time, advanced technology has also been introduced in non-AC coaches as well, for passenger safety.

As per the statement by the Railway Ministry, with the launch of these three new trains, the state’s connectivity will further improve, marking an important step towards realising the vision of “Viksit Bihar Se Viksit Bharat” (Developed India through a Developed Bihar).

Along with these three, Amrit Bharat Express, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary will also flag off four passenger trains. The trains will run on the following routes: Patna–Buxar, Jhajha–Danapur, Patna–Islampur, and Nawada–Patna via Sheikhpura–Barbigha.

The commencement of passenger train services on the Sheikhpura–Barbigha–Bihar Sharif route from Nawada to Patna will fulfil the long-pending dream of people in the Barbigha–Asthawan–Bihar Sharif region, especially after the successful CRS inspection of this section. These trains will operate six days a week, except on Sunday.