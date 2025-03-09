Chandigarh, The SAD on Sunday warned against breaching party discipline, a day after senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and a few others strongly condemned the dismissals of the jathedars of the Akal Takht and the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. Row over jathedars' removal: SAD warns party leaders against breaching discipline

Shiromani Akali Dal working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar took serious note of statements and videos issued by some leaders against the decisions of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the party.

Majithia and a few other leaders had on Saturday strongly condemned the dismissals of the jathedars of the Akal Takht and the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, hinting at a rift in the SAD.

Their joint statement had drawn a strong reaction from Bhundar, who accused Majithia of "back-stabbing" party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Majithia was the first senior SAD leader to question the SGPC's decision to remove Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as jathedar of the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

The reaction assumed significance amid rebel party leaders accusing the SGPC of orchestrating the jathedars' removal at the behest of a section of SAD leaders, led by Badal.

"This issue was discussed in the meeting of the party's parliamentary board in Chandigarh on Sunday," according to a statement issued by SAD.

The meeting was attended by senior SAD leaders Gulzar Singh Ranike, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Heera Singh Gabhria and Daljit Singh Cheema.

Bhundar said indiscipline would not be tolerated at any cost.

Everyone is free to express their views at the party forum but no one is allowed to breach its discipline, he warned.

He said, "All such anti-party statements and videos are being referred to the party's disciplinary committee and showcause notices will be issued to all. Action will be taken on merit after consideration of their replies."

Majithia is the brother of senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is married to Badal.

In a related development, former SGPC chief and rebel SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur on Sunday dubbed the two jathedars' dismissals as a move to "torpedo" the December 2 "hukamnama " pronounced from the Akal Takht.

Removing Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht jathedar on Friday, the SGPC had said his leadership was deemed "inadequate in guiding the 'panth '" in the face of growing challenges and that his "inconsistent approach weakened 'panthic' unity".

While pronouncing religious punishment for Badal and other leaders for "mistakes" committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the Akal Takht had also directed the party's working committee to accept his resignation as party chief.

Giani Raghbir Singh, Giani Sultan Singh and Giani Harpreet Singh were part of the five Singh Sahibans who had pronounced the edict.

Giani Harpreet Singh was removed from his post of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib jathedar on February 10.

Reacting to the development, Kaur told reporters, "The December 2 'hukamnama' was to bring the entire 'quam ' on one platform and strengthen the SAD, the SGPC... First Giani Harpreet Singh, now Giani Raghbir Singh and Giani Sultan Singh have been removed without any reason, only to torpedo the 'hukamnama'. We strongly condemn and oppose it."

She was also asked to comment on the statement of Majithia and some other leaders and Bhundar's accusation that he had "back-stabbed" Badal and the party.

Kaur said Majithia would be better suited to provide an answer and added, "Anyone who talks about the 'quam' is treated as having stabbed the party in the back."

A majority of members of the SGPC's general house belong to the SAD.

Giani Harpreet Singh has already condemned the two jathedars' dismissals, calling it a "black day" for the Sikh community.

On Sunday, he described the method used to remove the two jathedars as unfortunate.

"And the reason was the December 2 'hukamnama'. That 'hukamnama' was to revive the Akali Dal, not damage it… Whatever happened is unfortunate," he said.

Asked to comment on the joint statement by Majithia and some others, Giani Harpreet Singh said everyone who understood the Akal Takht's dignity were sad.

"...When we strengthen our institutions, only then can we become strong," he said.

Several politicians have also criticised the SGPC's move, saying some leaders had "openly challenged" the Akal Takht for "political interest".

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Saturday condemned the jathedars' removal, saying it seemed to be an act of "badlakhori ".

He had also blamed the Akali leadership for their unceremonious removal.

The SGPC has appointed Sikh scholar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the new jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. He will additionally serve as the acting jathedar of Akal Takht the highest temporal seat of Sikhs until an appointment is made.

The Akal Takht in Amritsar and the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib of Rupanagar district are two of the five seats of temporal authority in Sikhism.

