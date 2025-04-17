Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RSS chief to release The Hindu Manifesto on April 26

ANI |
Apr 17, 2025 10:18 PM IST

“The Hindu Manifesto' maintains that a nation's strength and longevity depend on two fundamental aspects.”

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will release 'The Hindu Manifesto', a new book by Swami Vigyananand, a senior functionary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and initiator of the World Hindu Congress, on April 26 at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

The book launch is expected to be a significant event in the discourse around governance, decolonisation and societal development in Bharat.(ANI)
The book launch is expected to be a significant event in the discourse around governance, decolonisation and societal development in Bharat.(ANI)

The Hindu Manifesto offers a transformative framework for prosperity, governance and justice in modern times, rooted in the principles of Dharma and the timeless wisdom of ancient Hindu texts, including the Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Arthashastra, and Shukranitisar.

Swami Vigyananand has crafted 'The Hindu Manifesto' as a blueprint for civilizational renaissance, based on eight guiding principles, or Sutras, that emphasise prosperity for all, national security, quality education, responsible democracy, respect for women, social harmony, sacredness of nature, and respect for one's heritage.

Book presents a Dharma-centred model

The book presents a Dharma-centred model to foster a just, prosperous, and harmonious future for the world. It advocates for responsible democracy, drawing inspiration from Ram Rajya, where governance is rooted in justice and public welfare.

It also redefines social structures, dispelling misconceptions about Varna and Jati and advocating for a non-discriminatory society.

'The Hindu Manifesto' maintains that a nation's strength and longevity depend on two fundamental aspects: a solid foundational framework that ensures stability and progress, and a civilizational framework that nurtures values, identity and sustainability. Together, these aspects form the core philosophy of this book, with each of the eight Sutras representing a crucial pillar of a thriving society.

Also Read: India symbol of security for Hindus across the world: Bhagwat

By blending ancient wisdom with contemporary ideas, the book guides us to realign society with enduring civilizational values and power, Bharat's rise in the changing world order.

Swami Vigyananand is a renowned scholar of Hindu Dharma, deeply versed in Sanskrit and Hindu philosophy, and an astute observer of various disciplines including economics, education, diplomacy, strategy, and politics.

A thought leader and changemaker, he is an IIT graduate who is currently serving as Joint General Secretary of the VHP and leading its international coordination efforts.

He has spearheaded initiatives like the World Hindu Economic Forum and the World Hindu Congress, organising conferences and mobilising Hindus across the globe.

The book launch is expected to be a significant event in the discourse around governance, decolonisation and societal development in Bharat.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / RSS chief to release The Hindu Manifesto on April 26
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On