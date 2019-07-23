RSS women’s wing seeks global focus on forced conversions in Pakistan

The Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, the women’s wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged the international community to take notice of the alleged cases of forced conversion of Hindu women in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

According to a senior functionary, the Samiti has decided to take up the issue by raising awareness about the atrocities being faced by the women in Pakistan. In a tweet put out by the Samiti, it said, “…The world community should focus on growing atrocities and conversion of Hindu women in Sindh province of Pakistan and stand against it. The Sevika Samiti seeks to secure the life of women all over the world and the right for them to follow their religion.”

According to news reports, the Sindh Assembly had taken up the issue of forced conversion in Pakistan. The assembly unanimously passed a resolution seeking an end to the practice of forced conversions and abductions of Hindu girls. It also sought action against those involved in such activities.

According to media reports in Pakistan, the resolution was moved by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) lawmaker Nand Kumar Goklani and supported by the ruling Pakistan Peoples’ Party as well as Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami.

As many as 10 US Congressmen had also written to President Donald Trump asking him to raise the issue of human rights abuse, including forced conversion in Pakistan with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on an official visit to the United States.

“We are raising the issue of forced conversion of women and atrocities against them; it is not only happening with impunity to women in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Sindh but to the Yazidi women as well. We will take up the issue on a large scale to create awareness,” said Leena Gahane, the Boudhik Pramukh (in charge of ideological orientation programmes) of the western region.

Earlier, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), another affiliate of the RSS had also raised the issue of forced conversion of Hindus. Citing a report by the Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) and the Movement for Solidarity and Peace, VHP claimed more than 1,000 Hindu girls and women are kidnapped in Pakistan and forced to convert to Islam every year.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 21:02 IST