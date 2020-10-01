Rural schemes falling short of targets

india

New Delhi: Two key flagship rural schemes of the union government are far behind their targets, raising concerns of slow rate of completion of critical infrastructure in Indian villages.

According to the union rural development ministry’s internal assessment, the village adoption scheme by MPs (SAGY) and the rural housing scheme (PMAY) have both have seen tepid start in their current phases.

SAGY, in which MPs select villages in their constituencies for development, has seen only around 400 villages being identified by Parliamentarians for the current phase that will run till 2024. The internal note says “this was far below the targeted identification” .

In the rural housing programme, the Centre is worried about the low rate of sanction of houses and an even lower rate of disbursement of funds. The rural ministry has stated, “Out of the total target of 12.1 million (houses) allocated to the States/UTs in Phase-II, only 64 % houses have been sanctioned and 54 % beneficiaries have received the first instalment.”

“Many States had not issued targets to districts even though clear directions were issued by MoRD (ministry of rural development) to speed up issuance of sanctions,” the report added.

While SAGY helps in targeted development of individual villages the rural housing programme helps creating permanent houses for homeless poor in Indian villages.

The report also said that in states including Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and Meghalaya “the performance in Phase-II was below National Average of 39% completion of houses against the target” even as there is no shortage of funds.

In a recent review meeting on key flagship schemes, special measures were suggested to speed things up.

The states will be asked to “encourage” remaining MPs to adopt villages, organize orientation programmes for lawmakers, and keep SAGY as a regular agenda item in all reviews.

For the rural housing scheme, States/ UTs have been requested to expedite the release of the first instalment to all the sanctioned houses.