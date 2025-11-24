Russia pays tribute to IAF pilot Namansh Syal killed in Tejas crash | Watch

The Russian Aerobatic Team on Sunday honoured Indian Air Force Wing Commander Namansh Syal with a final-day tribute at Dubai Airshow 2025. Air Force Wing Commander Namansh Syal died when his Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. (RT India/X)

In a video released by Russian Aerobatic Team, Russian Knights can be seen performing manoeuvres in sky. The Russian aerobatic team described the moments after the Tejas crash as “impossible to describe,” news platform RT India reported.

They also said that the decision to continue the display was made “in memory of the brothers who did not return from the last flight.”

Air Force Wing Commander Namansh Syal died when his Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA Mk-1) crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The crash occured while he was performing a low-level aerobatic manoeuvre on the final day of the event.

Major Taylor ‘FEMA’ Hiester, the US Air Force F-16 Viper demonstration team commander, posted on Instagram saying that though the show made the decision to continue, their team, along with a few others, decided to cancel the final performance, “out of respect to the pilot, his colleagues and family.”

Talking about the aftermath of the crash, Taylor wrote, “We all quietly watched the aftermath unfold from a distance, thinking about the Indian maintenance crew standing on the ramp next to an empty parking spot.” “I suppose each of us contemplated their new reality that came in an instant,” he added.

He also wrote that he found the decision to continue “shocking” adding, "Once the black smoke is gone… the people you didn’t know but worked so hard to please, will stand there listening to rock and roll and film the very next act that follows.”

The crash took place during a display at the Dubai Airshow, where more than 150 countries are showcasing their aerospace capabilities. The event began on November 17.