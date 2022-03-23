Chernobyl nuclear plant's lab destroyed by Russian forces, says Ukraine
Russian forces have destroyed a functioning laboratory at the derelict Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the exclusion zone said Tuesday. According to the agency, the lab contained 'highly active samples of radionuclides (unstable atoms of chemical elements that release radiation) that are now in the hands of the enemy'.
The agency said 'we hope it will harm itself and not the civilised world'. The destroyed lab was built in 2015 at a cost of six million euros with support from the European Commission.
Ukraine's nuclear regulatory agency on Monday had said that the radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working. The Russian military had seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant at the beginning of the war.
Ukraine's nuclear regulatory agency on Monday said radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working.
Russia seized the Chernobyl nuclear plant at the beginning of the war.
Explained - Why Russia captured Chernobyl, site of nuclear accident
Russia's assault on Ukraine continues for a straight fourth week, with millions of people forced to flee the war-torn eastern European country.
According to Mariupol officials, over 50 bombs are dropped every day, leading to massive destruction and death. Mariupol is among the worst-hit Ukrainian cities in a conflict that has also battered capital Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, as well as numerous small towns and acres on acres of farmland.
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian government said Russian forces had seized 15 relief workers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get in food and other supplies into the city of Mariupol.
READ: Ukraine says Russia seized 15 relief workers in Mariupol convoy
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government renewed its call to the West to supply weapons to fight the Russian forces.
The government said, "Our armed forces and citizens are holding out with superhuman courage, but we cannot win a war without offensive weapons, without medium-range missiles that can be a means of deterrence."
READ: Modi speaks to Boris Johnson, calls for dialogue, diplomacy
Amid the fighting, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) - who has been highly criticised by Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, has invited him for a special summit that will be held on Thursday.
-
Why Putin's rumoured mistress and daughter are in news amid Russia-Ukraine war
An online petition has been filed urging the Swiss government to not shelter Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
No-confidence vote: Is Imran Khan using delaying tactics? 10 points
Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 25, the government has now moved to the Supreme Court seeking its advice on how to treat the defectors. This will buy some time for Imran Khan.
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics