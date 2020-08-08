e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Russian President Putin offers condolences to Prez Kovind, PM Modi on Kerala plane crash

Russian President Putin offers condolences to Prez Kovind, PM Modi on Kerala plane crash

In a message addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Russia's President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences on the plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences on the plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode.(via REUTERS )
         

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent his condolences on the plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode that killed 18 people and injured over 100 others.

In a message addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin also wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“Please accept our deep condolences for the tragic consequences of the plane crash at the airport in Kozhikode. I ask you to convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all those who suffered from this disaster,” read a statement by the Russian president.

An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at the airport in Kozhikode while landing amid heavy rainfall and fell into a gorge 35 feet below splitting into two parts on Friday evening.

Civil aviation ministry’s investigation agency, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), has recovered digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the crashed plane and investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

Union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri went to Kozhikode on Saturday and took stock of the situation and implementation of relief measures.

tags
top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting Covid-19: PM Modi
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
Six days before Rajasthan showdown, Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
5 Zoom features that you may not be using during video calls
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
Kerala plane crash ‘murder, not accident’: Expert who flagged safety issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In