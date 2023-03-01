Russia-Ukraine crisis key point of G20 meet: Foreign Secy
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's Presidency is "one of the largest gatherings of foreign ministers hosted by any G20 Presidency."
The Russia-Ukraine conflict will be an important point of discussion when the foreign ministers from around the world meet during Thursday's Group of 20 (G20) gathering in New Delhi, India's foreign secretary said.
Top diplomat Vinay Kwatra told reporters on Wednesday that it was equally important to focus on the impact of the Ukraine conflict on the world and challenges it poses to developing countries.
