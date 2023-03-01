Home / India News / Russia-Ukraine crisis key point of G20 meet: Foreign Secy

Russia-Ukraine crisis key point of G20 meet: Foreign Secy

Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny
Mar 01, 2023 01:08 PM IST

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's Presidency is "one of the largest gatherings of foreign ministers hosted by any G20 Presidency."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will be an important point of discussion when the foreign ministers from around the world meet during Thursday's Group of 20 (G20) gathering in New Delhi, India's foreign secretary said.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra addresses a press conference in Delhi. (ANI/file)
Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra addresses a press conference in Delhi. (ANI/file)

Also read: G20: Jaishankar-Lavrov to discuss ‘Ukraine development’ among other key areas

Top diplomat Vinay Kwatra told reporters on Wednesday that it was equally important to focus on the impact of the Ukraine conflict on the world and challenges it poses to developing countries.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
g20 russia ukraine crisis
g20 russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out