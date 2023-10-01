News / India News / S Jaishankar addresses Indian diaspora, lauds India-US ties: ‘Very desirable’

S Jaishankar addresses Indian diaspora, lauds India-US ties: ‘Very desirable’

ByShobhit Gupta
Oct 01, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Hailing the evolving diplomatic relationship with the US, Jaishankar said earlier both nations used to deal with each other, but now they work with each other.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday hailed the India-US relations and said both nations have reached a position where they could each other as “very desirable, optimal and comfortable partners”.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar(PTI/ X)
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar(PTI/ X)

Addressing the people of Indian diaspora at the 'Colors of India' event in Washington DC, Jaishankar said, “Today, in every way, this relationship has exceeded expectations, which is why today we don't even try to define it. We actually keep raising the bar. We keep finding new domains.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Emphasising the chemistry and comfort of the diplomatic ties between India and the US, Jaishankar said it gives him “enormous hope” about where the prospects are. "Today, India and the United States have moved to a position where we really see each other as very desirable, optimal partners, comfortable partners with whom it's a natural instinct today to pick up the phone or if you meet someone and have a natural conversation," he said.

While recalling the past prime ministers visit to the US and the hailing the evolving diplomatic relationships, Jaishankar said that earlier both the nations used to deal with each other but now they work with each other.

"People remember Rajiv Gandhi's visit to US in 1985, I was here at that time. People remember Dr Manmohan Singh's visit in 2005 when the nuclear deal happened, I was there too. People remember PM Modi's visit. But I have to say that this one was different, it was different in optics, and if you ask me what has changed, I would say India and the US earlier used to deal with each other and now they work with each other," Jaishankar said.

Referring to the successful organisation of the summit in New Delhi last month, the external affairs minister said India's G20 presidency revolved around the message of Mahatma Gandhi, who focussed on doing the right things and leaving no one behind.

“We are approaching Gandhi Jayanti. To say Mahatma Gandhi was an extraordinary man would be the understatement of this century. He said so many things so tellingly. The message at the end of the day was about doing the right thing, about doing the decent thing and about leaving no one behind. Gandhi ji's message is very complicated, but its essence is actually very, very simple. When we took up the G20 presidency, in many ways, that message was at the heart of our thinking of not to leave anyone behind.”

Jaishankar is on a visit to the US from September 22-30 during which he addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He also held meetings with several top US officials including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out