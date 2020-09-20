SAD urges President to not give assent to farm bills passed by Parliament

Sep 20, 2020

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to not give assent to the farm bills which were passed by Parliament on Sunday.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal requested the President to return these bills to Parliament for reconsideration.

The SAD, part of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had opposed the bills, calling them anti-farmers. Badal had on Saturday said that there can be no talks with the Centre until agriculture bills are taken back.

The party showed its opposition in the Rajya Sabha too on Sunday. Its leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned in protest against the bill.

Dubbing the SAD chief’s sudden U-turn on the farm ordinances as a cheap gimmick to hoodwink the farming community, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday dared Sukhbir Singh Badal, to quit the BJP-led Centre to prove his party’s sincerity in the matter.