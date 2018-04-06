 Salman Khan case live: Jodhpur court reserves bail plea till Saturday, actor to spend another night in jail | india news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Salman Khan case live: Jodhpur court reserves bail plea till Saturday, actor to spend another night in jail

Salman Khan has sought bail and his application will be heard on Friday morning in the Jodhpur sessions court. If the bail does not come through, he will have to stay in jail for at least three more days as the weekend follows. Here are the live updates

india Updated: Apr 06, 2018 11:19 IST
Dinesh Bothra
Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday.(PTI Photo)

A Jodhpur court on Thursday sentenced Salman Khan to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks, an endangered antelope, in a 20-year-old poaching case, a stunning verdict that dealt a blow to the actor who has Rs 500 crore riding on him.

Salman has sought bail and his application will be heard on Friday morning in the Jodhpur sessions court. If the bail does not come through, he will have to stay in jail for at least three more days as the weekend follows.

Here are the live updates:

11.15am: Jodhpur court reserves order till Saturday on Salman Khan’s bail plea as prosecution seeks time.

11am: Salman Khan’s case is listed at no. 24 in the Jodhpur sessions court.

10.30am: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan slept at 11:30pm on Thursday night in the central jail in Jodhpur, officials said on Friday.

