Samajwadi Party leader killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur : Maoists have killed a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

”Santosh Punem a resident of Marimalla who also worked as a contractor was abducted from his construction site in Marimalla village on Tuesday late evening” DIG (anti-Naxal operations) Suderaj P said.

Santosh had contested the recently concluded assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Samajwadi Party’s ticket from Bijapur. He was also state vice president of Samajwadi Party in Bijapur district of Bastar.

“The incident spot is about 15km away from the police station, deep in the jungles and we have sent police party. We will be able to share remaining details once police party returns,” the DIG added.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 12:17 IST