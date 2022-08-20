‘People used to ask Modi vs who’: Sisodia says BJP's target Kejriwal before 2024

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said it will be Modi versus Kejriwal in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the single agenda of the BJP is to stop Arvind Kejriwal from working towards the development of the people. A day after CBI raided Sisodia's residence for 16 hours in connection with an alleged liquor policy scam which AAP has strongly dismissed, Sisodia said he may get arrested in a few days but he is not scared. “Their target is Arvind Kejriwal because he works for development. People used to ask Modi versus who. Now a natiowide atmosphere inb favour of Kejriwal is being cre It's Modi versus Kejriwal,” Sisodia said. ‘After yesterday’s mehman nawazi…': Sisodia talks about CBI raid at Delhi event

Commenting on the controversy over the New York Times article on Delhi's education model, Sisodia said the same New York Times which published a story on AAP's education model on the front page had printed a photo of how a thousand bodies of Covid victims were being cremated along the Ganga. “It was shameful to me as an Indian. But this story on Delhi's education model makes us proud. I am not saying I did something for which we were featured on the front page of the New York Times. It is because of Delhi's teachers. I want to thank them,” Sisodia said, a day after CBI raided his residence in connection with the liquor policy investigation.

CBI's Sisodia raids over, AAP says BJP rattled: 'It's Modi vs Kejriwal in 2024'

Defending the excise policy, Sisodia said it was the best excise policy and could have benefitted Delhi by crores, but the issue is not the excise policy. "Had excise been the issue, CBI would have been in Gujarat," Sisodia said.

'Their trouble is Arvind Kejriwal'

Sisodia said BJP's trouble is not liquor or corruption, their trouble is the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal. "After Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as a national alternative. This is their trouble. And this entire operation at my department, residence is to stall Kejriwal. All these are part of the script being written to stop him," Sisodia said.

"Kejriwal's first strength is his honesty, as you all know. His second strength is that he works and he also gets work done. He showed how the education and health sectors should function. Because of Kejriwal, India is winning accolades," Sisodia said.

‘Modi versus who’

"It is no coincidence that they are targeting Arvind Kejriwal's health and education ministers. They know very well that I did not indulge in any corruption. My fault is I am Kejriwal's education minister. In a few days, I might get arrested," Sisodia said.

‘Difference between Modi and Kejriwal is...’

Launching a direct attack on PM Modi, Sisodia said it does not behove PM Modi that he is only dreaming of pulling down state governments. "You all know what has happened in many states. This does not suit you, Modi ji. You have the nation's mandate. Let the CMs work in their state," Sisodia said. "The difference between Kejriwal and PM Modi is if anyone does good work, PM Modi wants to pull them down. But Kejriwal encourages them," Sisodia added.

