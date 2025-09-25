Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan again: Ex-NCB officer files defamation case over Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer and former NCB Mumbai zonal director, has moved the Delhi high court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, global streaming platform Netflix, and others. Bollywood filmmaker Aryan Khan during the preview launch of his directorial debut on Netflix 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', in Mumbai.(PTI)

Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit seeking ₹2 crore in damages over Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series “Ba**ds of Bollywood”, alleging that it contains “false, malicious, and defamatory content” intended to tarnish his image.

The former NCB officer claimed that the show projects a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby damaging his professional reputation.

A statement from Wankhede read, "Sameer Wankhede, IRS Officer, has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking reliefs in the nature of permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the OTT platform, Netflix and others, having been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video produced by Red Chillies and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

A statement from Wankhede read, "Sameer Wankhede, IRS Officer, has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking reliefs in the nature of permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the OTT platform, Netflix and others, having been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video produced by Red Chillies and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood. This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," read the statement.