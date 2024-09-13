Sanjauli mosque row: Protests rise, police use water cannon on protesters; Himachal CM Sukhu calls all-party meet

Hindu organisations staged a protest in Mandi on Friday over an alleged illegally constructed mosque. As protesters attempted to breach barricades, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Mandi: Water cannons being used on agitators during a protest over alleged illegal construction at a mosque in Shimla, in Mandi, Friday, Sept. 13.(PTI)

The protests were organised by Hindu groups even after mosque authorities had demolished parts of the complex deemed unauthorised. Large crowds gathered along Jail Road, chanting slogans against the state government and demanding action against the alleged illegal construction.

We respect everyone: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu issued a stern warning to lawbreakers and said the government respects all religions.

"I have appealed to everyone to maintain peace, and no provocative statements should be made, which is why I have called a all party meeting. No one is allowed to take the law into their hands. We respect everyone. The land of Himachal has respect for all religions," said CM Sukhu.

Heavy police presence in Mandi

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Police had tightened security on Jail Road, setting up barricades due to warnings of a large gathering.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma said the police had received information about a planned gathering in the area and had made arrangements to maintain law and order.

"Through different sources, we have received information that some organisations have given a call to gather here. Taking that into consideration, police have made adequate arrangements. We aim to maintain law and order," said Mandi SP Sakshi Verma.

She said around 300 police personnel have been deployed and barricades have been placed at the entrance of Mandi town for routine checking.

Police releases CCTV footage to catch stone pelters

Earlier on Friday, the police released a video of stone-pelting from Wednesday's protest in Sanjauli over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Shimla.

So far, eight FIRs have been registered, and six police officers were injured in the protest. Among the injured is a woman officer who suffered vertebral fractures and is in serious condition.