‘Just bail, no clean chit given’: Congress on Supreme Court relief to Arvind Kejriwal

The Congress on Friday said that the Supreme Court bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is “just bail" and not a “clean chit”.



"Right now, it's just bail; no clean chit has been given. The Congress party views this as just a reaction and part of the judicial process. We do not see it as anything more than that. There has been no talk of acquittal from the charges yet. The final verdict is still pending," Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma told PTI.



The Congress leader's remark comes after the top court granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, who had been behind bars since March 21, in the corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The top court, while granting him bail in the ED case, had said that Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat and not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction.



Opposition leaders welcome bail to Kejriwal

Several opposition leaders welcomed the top court's decision to grant bail to Kejriwal.



“Congratulations to him. Coming out (from jail) is only through court. This is a betrayal which was done to the people of Baramulla, they were told that they could bring anyone out through vote. Nobody is released through votes, it is done only through court,” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said.



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said,"It is good that he (Arvind Kejriwal) has got bail but if we look at the comments of the Supreme Court, the way government agencies are being exposed is also worth paying attention to. The way the opposition people are being targeted, and the reprimand given by the Supreme Court is worth paying attention to."



“We would like that there should be an impartial investigation. I congratulate the people of the Aam Aadmi Party and the family of Arvind Kejriwal,” Yadav told ANI.



Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said,"Despite all their efforts over the last two years, the ED and CBI could not recover a penny in this alleged scam. Despite no proof, all leaders of the AAP were arrested... What only the AAP was saying till yesterday, has now been said by the SC that CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal only because it knew he had been granted bail by the ED... The SC asked CBI to be above board, unbiased, and neutral."



BJP demands Kejriwal's resignation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Kejriwal , demanding his resignation.

“Today, in the CBI case, it was found that his (Arvind Kejriwal) arrest was legal. This means that the investigating agency had adequate evidence and sufficient material, which led to the conclusion that it was justified to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. You must have seen the bail conditions today, where he has been barred from signing any files and entering the CM office,” PTI quoted BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj as saying.



“When you look at the ED order in the Supreme Court, you might remember that the honourable Supreme Court of India had indicated that, on moral grounds, he should resign. So, once again, even though the Supreme Court has granted bail today, they are aware that Arvind ji is involved in this liquor scam. That is why he has been denied to enter the CM office or sign any files. He is a careless CM of a careless government,” she added.



(With PTI inputs)