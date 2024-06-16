Sanjay Raut claims Amit Shah, Modi will break TDP, JDU, LJP

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, in a press conference on Sunday, warned BJP's NDA allies, saying home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon break them. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that BJP has a pattern of breaking its allies. (ANI)

“If a candidate of NDA will not get the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, then PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will break TDP, JDU and LJP (Ram Vilas),” Raut said.

Raut said he is speaking out of experience about BJP.

Raut also pointed out that this government is unstable, unlike 2014 and 2019. “This time, the situation is not similar to 2014 and 2019. The government is not stable,” he said.

Raut also said: "We will welcome the decision to give Chandrababu Naidu as speaker if he gets it.”

He also said that if situations change, then the INDIA alliance would show their strength in the Lok Sabha. He said, “The entire INDIA alliance will meet together and discuss and stand behind Naidu.”

Raut also welcomed RSS's criticism regarding the situation in Manipur by saying that RSS is equally responsible for whatever harm has been caused by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over the last 10 years.

He said, “RSS will have to protect the democracy and constitution in the country. RSS is equally responsible for all the harm caused to people of this country, its democracy, for Kashmir, for Manipur by BJP with their contributions to form the government. If they want to correct their mistakes, it is a good thing.”

“Manipur has been looking for peace for a year now. It should be discussed on priority. The state had been peaceful for the past 10 years. It felt like the old 'gun culture' had come to a demise. It is still burning in the fire of the sudden tension that rose there or that was made to rise there. Who will pay attention to that? It is the duty to prioritise it and take note of it,” Mohan Bhagwat on May 10 criticising the current government, reported ANI.



