‘Busy finishing opposition’: Sanjay Raut jabs Amit Shah over terror attacks in J&K

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday criticised Union home minister Amit Shah over the terror arrack in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader "was busy wiping out the Opposition". Raut also claimed that during Shah's tenure as home minister, the highest number of security forces and civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (left) and Union home minister Amit Shah.(File)

"In Amit Shah's tenure, the highest number of security forces and civilians got killed in Jammu and Kashmir. When he was taking oath in Delhi, 10 people were killed. Today, again, CRPF jawans were killed. Instead of doing his work, he is busy finishing opposition. If he will put all his efforts into eliminating terrorists, then this will be good for the nation," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Raut urged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu – both key allies of the NDA government in the Centre – to seek Amit Shah's resignation.

“Chief Minister's (Manipur) convoy attacked by Naxals, the country is in danger from Amit Shah who is again home minister in Modi government,” he said. “Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu must seek Amit Shah's resignation because the government is formed with their support.”

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had sought to understand the point of abrogating Article 370. The legislation, which granted special status to the region, was revoked on August 5, 2019, less than two months after PM Modi was elected to serve his second successive term.

“Lives are being lost. Who is responsible for the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir?” Thackeray asked. “I am concerned about the future of the country and not about the future of the NDA government,” he added.

Terror attacks in J&K



On Sunday, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, killing nine and injuring 41. Two days later, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in Doda, injuring six security personnel.

On the same night, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan and one terrorist were killed in another encounter in Kathua district that broke out after ultras attacked a house in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack.

