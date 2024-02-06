Sanjay Raut on Chandigarh polls: 'What did the Supreme Court do when...'

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday appeared critical of the Supreme Court over the latter's remark that "murder of democracy" took place during the Chandigarh mayoral elections last month. Referring to the Eknath Shinde-led revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs that subsequently resulted in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government, Raut claimed the "murder of democracy" took place in Maharashtra first but the court didn't do anything. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray with party leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray during the 'Janata Nyayalaya', in Mumbai. (ANI file photo)

"What happens by taking cognizance? Cognizance was taken in Maharashtra too. The murder of democracy first happened in Maharashtra. What did the Supreme Court do?" he told ANI.

Sanjay Raut, a loyalist of Thackeray, claimed Eknath Shinde had formed an unconstitutional government.

"The Assembly Speaker did not listen to it (SC) and made a wrong decision and established an unconstitutional government, now we will see what the Supreme Court is going to do next," he added.

Shinde affected the rebellion in 2022, claiming Thackeray wasn't treading the Hindutva path illuminated by his father and Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray. He later joined hands with the BJP and formed a government in Maharashtra.

Recently, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled that Shinde's Shiv Sena is the real party.

What the SC said in Chandigarh?

The Supreme Court on Monday said the presiding officer during the Chandigarh mayoral elections, Anil Masih, defaced the ballot papers before declaring them invalid.

The bench said the presiding officer's actions were a mockery of democracy.

"Is this the way he conducts the elections? This is a mockery of democracy. This is the murder of democracy. We are appalled. We will not allow democracy to be murdered this way. The man defaces ballots the moment he sees a cross at the bottom. This man should be prosecuted. Is this the behaviour of the returning officer?" the bench said.

Chandigarh results

BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar defeated AAP-Congress's joint candidate Kuldeep Dhalor by a 16-12 score. The alliance had 20 members in the council but Masih declared eight votes invalid.

The AAP councillor challenged a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh. He later moved the Supreme Court.