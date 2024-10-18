Sanjay Raut's ‘not neutral’ charge at Supreme Court, Election Commission: ‘B, C, and D teams of BJP’

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that the Election Commission (EC) and the Supreme Court are biased in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media.(PTI)

"The Election Commission has given some important decisions, and we feel that those decisions are against the interests of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and will help Shinde and the BJP," said Raut.

"The Election Commission and the Supreme Court are not neutral. They are the B, C, and D teams of the BJP," news agency ANI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

Raut also accused the BJP of deploying central investigative agencies to target political opponents, equating these efforts to a "political encounter" against the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"People like me have gone to jail and come back. We know who the targets are and what the BJP will do. This is the Bishnoi gang of the BJP — they may not have weapons in their hands, but they have the CBI and ED, which they are using to attack us. Despite this, we are standing strong," he added.

Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil echoed Raut's criticism, saying the BJP is "working against the Constitution" by using agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income-Tax department to suppress opposition. "The Election Commission of India is functioning like the 'Election Commission of BJP'," said Londhe Patil, supporting Raut's "Bishnoi gang" analogy.

Sanjay Raut on seat-sharing talks with Congress

Raut also addressed the ongoing seat-sharing talks between the MVA partners — the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP — ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. He indicated that while most constituencies had been decided, a few contentious seats remained.

"Today, I will speak with Rahul Gandhi to finalize the seat-sharing arrangement. There are some seats where no final agreement has been reached yet. The time is running out, and I feel that Congress leaders from Maharashtra are not able to take decisions quickly. They keep sending the candidate list to Delhi for approval," Raut said.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, including Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Desai, met with current MLAs and prospective candidates for a series of one-on-one discussions regarding preparations for the upcoming elections. Candidates were given detailed instructions on campaigning strategies and the process of filing nomination forms.

