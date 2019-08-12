Sanskrit likely to be taught in primary schools of Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:57 IST

To help Sanskrit regain its lost glory, efforts will be made to teach the language in government primary schools of Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

He was speaking at ‘Sanskrit Abhinandan Samaroh’ organised by the State Sanskrit Shikshak Parishad, Himachal Sanskrit Academy, Himachal Culture and Art Academy and Sanskrit Bharti Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Sanskrit Week (August 7-13) at Gaiety Theatre here.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly had in February passed a Bill to make Sanskrit the second official language of the state.

The chief minister said that the state government is committed to popularise Sanskrit in Himachal so as to regain the language’s lost glory. “Sanskrit language is a true symbol of the great Indian tradition and thought, which has exhibited full freedom in the search of truth, has shown catholicity towards universal truth. This unique language not only has a good account of wisdom for the people of this country, but it also has an unparallel and right way to acquire proper knowledge and is thus significant for the people of the entire world” he said.

Sanskrit is also the most computer enabled language of the world, he said, adding that efforts would be made to teach the language in government primary schools.

“We should collectively work to make Sanskrit popular amongst the common people so as to regain the lost glory of language” he said, adding that Sanskrit labs will be set up in 50 schools and 50 colleges during the current financial year.

State Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said Sanskrit mantras are recited by millions of Hindus and most temple functions are conducted entirely in Sanskrit, often Vedic in form.

Sanskrit is the main language spoken in a village of Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, he added.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 21:57 IST