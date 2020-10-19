e-paper
SANT Missile successfully testfired from Odisha coast

SANT Missile successfully testfired from Odisha coast

The Missile is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will have both Lock-on After Launch and Lock-on Before Launch capability, the sources informed.

Oct 19, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday congratulated the DRDO on the successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday congratulated the DRDO on the successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.(ANI file photo)
         

India today successfully test fired the Stand-off Anti-tank (SANT) Missile off the coast of Odisha, sources said on Monday.

The Missile is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will have both Lock-on After Launch and Lock-on Before Launch capability, the sources informed.

On the other hand, the IAF on Sunday congratulated the DRDO on the successful test-firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from the Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea, the DRDO said.

