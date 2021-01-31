Sasikala’s political rise and fall after Jayalalithaa’s death- A timeline

Sasikala’s release from jail and discharge from hospital is set to trigger ripples in Tamil Nadu politics, especially in the ruling AIADMK, where she is said to have the support of a faction. Her return may also impact her nephew TTV Dhinakaran and his political outfit going into the assembly elections in a couple of months’ time. Whether Sasikala, popularly called Chinnamma-- in a continuing reminder of her claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy-- will fight back for her place in the AIADMK will also point to the direction her political career may take in the new innings.

A timeline story of Sasikala’s political rise and fall after Jayalalithaa’s death

December 5, 2016: J Jayalalithaa dies at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital at the age of 68 of cardiac arrest after a prolonged stay at the hospital. O Panneerselvam, is sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister in her absence for the third time.

December 6, 2016: At Jayalalithaa’s funeral, Sasikala’s family members were prominent- sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, her son Vivek, Dhivaharan and his son Jai Anand, though Jayalalithaa had kept them away from her Poes Garden residence.

In the following weeks of December, AIADMK cadre started hailing Sasikala as ‘Chinamma’ the true heir of Jayalalithaa. Posters start appearing all over the city.

December 29: Sasikala is appointed the general secretary of the AIADMK after the party’s general council unanimously passes a resolution.

December 31- Sasikala makes her first speech as AIADMK general secretary wearing a green saree with a physical makeover that has a resemblance to Jayalalithaa.

February 5, 2017: Paneerselvam resigns as the CM to make way for Sasikala. She is elected as the general secretary and makes plans to form the government the next day. Governor C Vidyasagar Rao accepts Paneerselvam’ resignation, but asks that he hold the post until a new CM is elected.

February 6: Plans to elect Sasikala as CM is postponed, as the governor says he is unable to attend the ceremony due to scheduling issues.

February 7: Paneerselvam meditates for 40 minutes next to Jayalalithaa’s burial place on Marina beach and makes a revelation that he “was forced to resign.”

February 9: Paneerselvam camp gets a huge boost after senior leader E Madhusudhanan, the party’s presidium chairperson, joins them.

February 10: Sasikala takes 129 MLAs and keeps them at Golden Bay resort to prevent any defections to Paneerselvam’ side.

February 14: Sasikala is convicted in the DA case and is sentenced to four years in jail. Edappadi K Palaniswami is appointed head of the legislature party and expels Paneerselvam from the AIADMK.

February 15: A day after being convicted by the Supreme Court, Sasikala surrenders before Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail.

February 18: Palaniswami wins floor trust vote amid high drama in the assembly.

March 23: The Election Commission freezes the ‘two leaf’ election symbol of the AIADMK and bars both O Panneerselvam as well as party interim general secretary Sasikala from using it.

March 31: The poll panel allots new names and symbols to the two warring factions of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK for a bypoll in RK Nagar assembly constituency of former chief minister Jayalalithaa. Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran wins the bypoll as an independent candidate.

April 18: A nine-member team of AIADMK (Amma) leaders is formed to negotiate with the rebel camp of Panneerselvam to draw up a merger formula.

August 11: Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing speculation over the merger of the two warring factions of the AIADMK.

August 14: Panneerselvam meets PM Modi and discusses the political situation in the state, including the possibility of the merger of the AIADMK factions.

August 17: Palaniswami accepts two demands of Paneerselvam – judicial probe into Jayalaithaa’s death and a Jaya memorial at her Poes Garden residence.

August 2017- The two warring factions of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami unite and Panneerselvam takes oath as the deputy chief minister cornering Sasikala.

September 12, 2017: At a general council meeting in Chennai headed by deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami, the AIADMK pass resolutions removing Sasikala and nephew TTV Dinakaran from all party positions ending her role in the AIADMK.