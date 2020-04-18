e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Saturday rains and strong winds bring relief to Delhi from searing heat

Saturday rains and strong winds bring relief to Delhi from searing heat

Weatherman has also predicted rains in Delhi for the first couple of days of the next week.

india Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday bringing relief on a hot Saturday evening.
Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday bringing relief on a hot Saturday evening. (HT Photo/Raj K Raj)
         

The national capital and its adjoining areas received light to moderate rains on Saturday evening with accompanying high-speed winds bringing down the temperature in relief to the residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast for the day had predicted a “thunderstorm with squall or hail” with a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city. The weather forecasting agency predicts that the capital will also see partly cloudy skies on Sunday which may result into some thunder and lightning but any rain is unlikely. However, the forecast for Monday and Tuesday predicts light rain in the capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city’s air quality index recorded at 4pm was 98, which falls in the satisfactory category.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 37 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

While the rains in the capital were largely welcome as it brought some relief from intense heat, the same has brought bad news for farmers in Punjab and Haryana were standing crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains.

tags
top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of easing lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of easing lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: Gujarat reports 104 new Covid-19 cases; tally 1,376
LIVE: Gujarat reports 104 new Covid-19 cases; tally 1,376
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news