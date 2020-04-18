Saturday rains and strong winds bring relief to Delhi from searing heat

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:12 IST

The national capital and its adjoining areas received light to moderate rains on Saturday evening with accompanying high-speed winds bringing down the temperature in relief to the residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast for the day had predicted a “thunderstorm with squall or hail” with a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city. The weather forecasting agency predicts that the capital will also see partly cloudy skies on Sunday which may result into some thunder and lightning but any rain is unlikely. However, the forecast for Monday and Tuesday predicts light rain in the capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city’s air quality index recorded at 4pm was 98, which falls in the satisfactory category.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 37 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

While the rains in the capital were largely welcome as it brought some relief from intense heat, the same has brought bad news for farmers in Punjab and Haryana were standing crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains.