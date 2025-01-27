Menu Explore
SC asks petitioner for whereabouts of Rohingya refugee children in Delhi

PTI |
Jan 27, 2025 08:34 PM IST

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner NGO to apprise it whether Rohingya refugee children were residing in makeshift camps or regular residential colonies in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a plea which raised the issue of admissions to Rohingya refugee children in schools.

NGO Social Jurist moved the apex court assailing the Delhi High Court's October last year order refusing to examine the plea for their enrolment in local schools.

The high court said the aspect had to be looked into by the Centre as it was a policy decision.

During the hearing on Monday, the apex court asked the petitioner's counsel, "Where are they living? What is their address? Where are their ration cards?"

When the bench observed the petitioner was seeking a direction such children be admitted in schools, the NGO's counsel said the plea was only about educational opportunities for the vulnerable Rohingya refugee children.

He said they were living in regular residential colonies and not makeshift camps.

"Counsel for the petitioner seeks and is granted two weeks' time to file the better particulars of the Rohingya families, who are stated to be residing in regular residential areas instead of a restricted makeshift camp. Post the matter on February 17," the bench said.

Before the high court, the petitioner raised the issue of admission of 17 Rohingya children living in the Khajoori Chowk area in the national capita.

The petitioner submitted before the high court that the Delhi government and MCD were not granting admissions to the refugee children in their schools for want of Aadhaar card.

While refusing to entertain the plea, the high court asked the petitioner to approach the union home ministry with a representation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

