SC criticises 16-year delay in acid attack case, calls it ‘national shame’; seeks details of pending trials

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all high courts to submit information on pending trials related to acid attack cases across the country within four weeks. The order came as the court sharply criticised the 16-year delay in one such case in Delhi, calling it a “national shame”. The bench also instructed the registries of all high courts to provide details of similar pending matters across the country.(HT_PRINT)

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities while hearing a public interest litigation filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik. The judges expressed strong displeasure over the fact that Malik’s own case, registered in 2009, is still awaiting conclusion before a Rohini court, PTI reported.

"What a mockery of the legal system! This is such a shame. If the national capital cannot handle this, then who will? This is national shame," the bench said.

The CJI asked Malik to submit an application within her PIL explaining the reasons behind the delay, assuring her that the court might even take suo motu action. The bench also instructed the registries of all high courts to provide details of similar pending matters across the country.

During the hearing, Malik described the severe challenges faced by acid attack survivors, many of whom live with permanent injuries and require artificial feeding tubes. She urged the court to recognise survivors as persons with disabilities so they can access existing welfare schemes.

The bench sought the Centre’s response on this demand. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the issue would be taken up with "due seriousness," adding that perpetrators "should meet with the same ruthlessness as done here."

The CJI encouraged the Centre to consider amending the law, through legislation or, if needed, an ordinance, to include acid attack survivors under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. He also observed that such cases should ideally be heard by special courts to ensure timely justice.

(With PTI inputs)