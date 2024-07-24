SC highlights trust deficit in farmers’ protests, proposes independent committee

The Supreme Court on Wednesday underscored the “deep trust deficit” between the central government, states and farmers, and proposed the setting up of an independent committee to address the farmers’ various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Dark clouds hover over Supreme Court in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

A bench, headed by justice Surya Kant, directed the Centre and the states of Haryana and Punjab to suggest names for the committee while ordering a status quo for a week on the Shambhu border near Ambala, where farmers have been camping since February 13; the border has been sealed.

“We have impressed upon the parties to have instructions regarding the constitution of an independent committee, comprising such eminent persons who can reach out to farmers and other stakeholders, in order to find out viable solution to their demands that can be fair, just and in the interests of one and all. The states of Punjab and Haryana can suggest some names or else they can leave it to us to find out some suitable persons,” the court order recorded. It will hear the matter again after a week.

During the hearing, the bench made several critical observations. “You have to take some initiatives to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi or agitate? You are sending ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is a trust deficit. They will think you are only thinking about self-interests and ignoring local issues,” the bench, also comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan, told solicitor general Tushar Mehta.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the Haryana government which challenged a March 7 decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The HC had set up a committee headed by a former high court judge to probe the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh during a clash between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel in February. The apex court had refused to stay the high court’s order on April 1. Last week, the Haryana government filed another petition challenging the Punjab and Haryana HC’s July 10 order directing the opening of the highway within seven days.

In February, the Haryana government set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in response to a march announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The march aimed to support various demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops. The barricades were a preventive measure, anticipating the large-scale movement of farmers towards the national capital.

Seeking a stay of the high court’s order on removing the barricades at the Shambhu border, SG Mehta, representing the Haryana government, expressed concerns about the farmers’ protest tactics. He described the presence of 500 to 600 trolleys converted into what he termed “warlike armoured tanks” at the border.

Responding, the bench questioned the necessity of such measures and urged the SG to make efforts to reach out to the farmers. Mehta reiterated the government’s position that the farmers’ demand to enter Delhi with tractors and trolleys posed a law and order risk.

However, the bench pointed out the existing trust deficit, suggesting the involvement of neutral mediators. “As a welfare state, you have to make efforts. Some of the demands could be genuine, some may not be acceptable. Some neutral persons, who could communicate when they are wrong and when they are right, are needed,” it remarked.

It went on to add that a state cannot block a national highway indefinitely. “You also can’t block a national block for all times to come. It’s been almost a year. Various high court orders have said you can’t block national highways...it’s a case of deep trust deficit,” the court told Mehta.

Mehta replied that pertinent regulations prohibit tractors and JCBs from plying on the national highways. “They protested earlier too, and the Centre withdrew the three farm laws. They are protesting again now. We have the apprehension that some untoward incident can take place. Even as an experimental basis, we can’t take chances when it’s about law and order. JCBs and tractors have been converted into virtual war tanks,” said Mehta, adducing some photographs.

But the bench retorted asking if his statement was an “exaggeration”. “Some of them also use such vehicles in farming... They will have to stay somewhere if there is rain,” it observed.

While the SG replied that he had no quarrel where the farmers stayed, including “air-conditioned rooms”, the court lamented that his statement may be emblematic of the existing trust deficit between the government and farmers. “This is how trust deficit happens. Your argument shows there is a trust deficit,” it said.

During the proceedings, the bench also sought the views of the Punjab government. Represented through advocate general Gurminder Singh, the state supported the high court’s order on opening the Shambhu border, subject to relevant regulations. Singh claimed that highway blockade is resulting into huge ramifications for Punjab economically.

Mehta responded by saying that if the Punjab government was willing to open the borders on their side, Haryana would also do so.

The court, however, stressed the need for dialogue and mutual trust in resolving contentious issues. “We do no want a fight between Punjab and Haryana... We are proposing a committee to reach out to farmers with consensus of states and the Union of India...to talk to them, get their viewpoints, know and tell them where they are right and wrong,” it said.

The court ordered the Centre and the states to come back with their suggestions within a week. Until then, both Punjab and Haryana are to maintain the status quo at the Shambhu border.

Shubhkaran Singh, 21, a native of Bathinda, was killed and several police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers tried to move towards barricades at the border and were stopped by security personnel from marching to Delhi.