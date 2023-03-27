SC issues notice on bail to Karnataka MLA in alleged KSDL bribery case

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a petition filed by Karnataka Lokayukta police challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Madal Virupakshappa in an alleged bribery case involving the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The case involved a tender issued by the state-owned KSDL where Virupakshappa is the chairman. (File image)

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notice to Virupakshappa seeking response on the plea by the Lokayukta police challenging the order granting anticipatory bail to the Channagiri MLA on March 7.

The MLA is accused in a case where ₹8.23 crore was recovered from his house and after a trap laid by the Lokayukta police, his son Prashanth Madal was caught while accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh.

Appearing for the Lokayukta, advocate Basava Prabhu Patil said, “Over ₹6 crore was recovered from his residence. The anticipatory bail was granted without giving us an opportunity.”

The bench was surprised over the title of the petition as the Lokayukta police had filed its plea through the State of Karnataka.

A curious bench wished to know how the Karnataka Lokayukta be the state government.

Patil explained that the police attached with the Karnataka Lokayukta is functioning under the state government and for this reason the Lokayukta police by convention is represented in any matter through the State of Karnataka.

Last week, the top court had allowed early listing of the petition after the Lokayukta mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

Advocate Siddharth Dave appearing for the BJP legislator informed the Court that following the March 7 order, the case was heard by the high court and the matter has been closed for orders.

The case involved a tender issued by the state-owned KSDL where Virupakshappa is the chairman.

Following the arrest of his son, Lokayukta police registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against the BJP MLA and his son.

Virupakshappa has since resigned from KSDL.

Before the Karnataka high court, the Lokayukta police had demanded custodial interrogation of the accused legislator pointing out communication exchanged between his son and the managing director of KSDL showing the involvement of the MLA in the demand and acceptance of the bribe.

During further investigation, the KSDL managing director told the Lokayukta police that Virupakshappa as the company’s chairman took all decisions regarding the tender process.

After hearing arguments, the HC reserved its order on March 17 to decide whether to continue its earlier order granting protection from arrest to the BJP legislator.