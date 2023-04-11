Home / India News / Supreme Court allows RSS march in Tamil Nadu, junks plea against Madras HC order

Supreme Court allows RSS march in Tamil Nadu, junks plea against Madras HC order

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 11, 2023 11:12 AM IST

The Supreme Court rejected the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras high court order allowing route marches by RSS in the state.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras high court order allowing route marches by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)

The Madras high court had on February 10 allowed the route marches despite the state refusing permission citing the threat of attack on the marches from the banned Muslim organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The state government had approached the top court challenging the high court's order which was dismissed on Tuesday by a bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal.

Earlier, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the RSS, said the right to assemble peacefully without arms under Article 19(1)(b) cannot be curtailed in the absence of a very strong ground.

He questioned the ban imposed by the government on the RSS to carry out marches in some areas on the ground that the PFI was also recently banned.

"Not a single incident of violence was reported from the areas, where these marches were carried out," Jethmalani said, adding that members of the RSS were attacked where they were sitting peacefully.

On March 17, the top court had deferred the hearing on the plea of the state government challenging the high court order after it was told that the state had filed a fresh appeal challenging the original order, dated September 22, 2022, that directed the Tamil Nadu Police to consider the RSS representation and grant permission to conduct the programmes without conditions.

On March 3, the Tamil Nadu government had told the top court that it is not completely opposed to allowing the RSS's route marches and public meetings across the state on March 5 but cited intelligence reports to say these cannot be held in every street or locality.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tamil nadu rss supreme court rashtriya swayamsevak sangh pfi + 3 more
tamil nadu rss supreme court rashtriya swayamsevak sangh pfi + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out