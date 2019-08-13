e-paper
Govt should be given reasonable time to ensure normalcy in J&K: Supreme Court

The court said it was the responsibility of the administration in response to the Attorney General’s submission that normalcy may have returned to some district.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions, in Srinagar on Monday.
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions, in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)
         

The Supreme Court has refused to interfere in administrative restrictions imposed on communication and people’s movement in the aftermath of removal of the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The top court said it was too early for it to intervene and it was against playing the role of a day-to-day administrator. The court adjourned hearing on the plea for two weeks.

The SC’s comments were in response to a petition by Tehseen Poonawala challenging the Centre’s decision to impose restrictions and “other regressive measures” in Jammu and Kashmir. The plea sought withdrawal of ‘curfew/ restrictions’ and other alleged regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels in J&K.

WATCH|‘Article 370 removal will end terrorism in Kashmir’: Amit Shah

“The court cannot be playing the role of day-to-day administration. This is a serious situation.” The SC observed in between the arguments made by the petitioner’s counsel and the government.

The court said it was the responsibility of the administration in response to the Attorney General’s submission that normalcy may have returned to some district.

The Supreme Court said it was willing to wait before deciding if intervention was required.

“Some reasonable time should be given to restore normalcy…in case the position remains like this then we will take a call,” the court observed.

During arguments, petitioner claimed residents were unable to access hospitals or police stations like before.

However the court felt in the absence of facts it was not possible to issue any orders.

“We are with you on life and liberty. Situation is such that we should have a real picture. This court is not posted with the details. Let us wait for some time.” Supreme Court said.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 13:31 IST

