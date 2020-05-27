SC seeks govt response on plea for CBI probe into Tablighi Jamaat meet

india

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged lapses by the Delhi government and Delhi police which led to the congregation of devotees at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Nizamuddin and migrant workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in Delhi.

The petitioner, Supriya Pandita alleged that the Delhi police failed to arrest Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad who organized the religious event resulting in a surge in the spread of coronavirus across the country.

“Ignoring all social distancing norms to avoid the deadly coronavirus, hundreds had been staying in the 100-year-old mosque since March 8. More than 2,000 delegates from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat,” Pandita pointed out.

The Nizamuddin area in Delhi was sealed on March 30, after it came to light that several people, who had attended a religious event held in March at Nizamuddin by a Muslim organisation called Tablighi Jamaat, were found to be infected with coronavirus. At least 16,500 people had visited Tablighi Jamaat’s headquarters in Nizamuddin between March 13 and 24.

Several people who attended the gathering tested Covid-19 positive in various parts of India causing “cluster transmission” of the virus across the country, Pandita submitted.

“At the request of Mr Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General appearing for Union of India, list the matter next week to enable him to file a reply affidavit,” the top court said in its order.

The petition also sought a probe into the gathering of migrant labourers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi on March 28. Migrant workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had gathered at the bus terminal situated in the eastern border of Delhi in a bid to board buses to their home states.

Pandita told the court that the Delhi police and the Delhi government had failed to control people from coming out of their houses despite the Prime Minister having proclaimed a complete lockdown on March 24.

“They (Delhi government and Delhi Transport Corporation) arranged buses to drop the migrant workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal despite knowing that buses were not allowed on roads and movement of people was restricted,” the petition stated.