SC seeks response from Rajasthan govt on rape of minor girl by father

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:16 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the response of the state of Rajasthan on a plea challenging the bail granted by the Rajasthan high court to a person accused of raping his minor daughter.

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul heard the petitioner’s counsel Ronak Karanpuria before issuing notice to Rajasthan government and the accused.

“Issue notice returnable in three weeks,” the bench which also comprised justice Ajay Rastogi ordered.

The accused is alleged to have continuously raped and molested his daughter from 2014 when she was 10 years old.

When the daughter informed her mother of the same, the mother left the house along with the daughter for a few days but the accused persuaded them to come back.

The exploitation continued and though the victim informed her aunt and grandmother of the same, nobody believed her, the petition said.

Eventually when she was assaulted on March 18, 2020, the mother took a stand and approached the police on April 20 and filed a complaint based on which an FIR was registered. A medical examination was conducted on the victim on April 21 which concluded that sexual intercourse had taken place.

The accused was charged with offence of rape under section 376 of Indian Penal Code and for offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Rajasthan high court, however, granted bail to the accused on September 3.

“High Court mechanically and casually granted bail to the accused without considering the gravity of offence. High Court ought to have considered that if released, he in his capacity as the father of prosecutrix can to influence, intimidate and coerce her and can tamper evidence/witness,” the petition in the Supreme Court said.