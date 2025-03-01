SC slams Jaipur municipal body over Jal Mahal lake pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage for its negligence in protecting Rajasthan’s Jal Mahal lake, stating that its inaction had led to severe pollution of the historic water body. The Supreme Court on Friday was hearing a petition by Jaipur’s municipal body against the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s 2023 order, which required environmental clearances before permitting activities such as a night market near the lake (PTI)

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the municipal body to engage the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to prepare a comprehensive report on immediate pollution control measures and long-term strategies for restoring and preserving the lake.

“We wonder how the city of Jaipur will become ‘smart’ by damaging Jal Mahal lake beyond repair,” said the bench, pointing out the irony of the municipal commissioner appearing in the virtual hearing with a “Smart City” sign in the background.

The court was hearing a petition by Jaipur’s municipal body against the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s 2023 order, which required environmental clearances before permitting activities such as a night market near the lake. The NGT had previously directed authorities to ensure compliance with regulations governing the Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary and the Eco-Sensitive Zone.

Observing the severe degradation of Jal Mahal lake, the court blamed the municipal body’s neglect and for its current state.

“A night market was allowed to operate in the vicinity… dirty sewage water was released into the lake… waste material from the corporation was also dumped, completely contaminating the water,” said the court, condemning the civic authorities.

The bench also dismissed the municipal body’s claim that the “so-called development project” was meant to benefit the lake, highlighting that it had “nothing to do with restoration and preservation.”

The bench prohibited any development projects near the Jal Mahal Lake until NEERI submits its recommendations. Additionally, the court directed the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage to ensure that no vending or market activities take place in the lake’s vicinity.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on March 24.