SC to hear K’taka MLAs’ plea to defer Assembly bypolls

The Supreme Court on October 25 reserved its verdict on petitions filed by the 17 Karnataka MLAs, challenging their disqualification from the assembly ahead of the trust vote by the then HD Kumaraswamy government.

karnataka Updated: Nov 09, 2019 09:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India
         

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a fresh plea by rebel MLAs from Karnataka, requesting the court to defer the Assembly bypolls scheduled to take place on December 5 till the court pronounces its verdict on their petition challenging their disqualification.

A bench led by Justice NV Ramana allowed listing of the petition on an oral mentioning by lawyer, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the disqualified MLAs. The bench said the application would be taken up on November 13 and ordered the registry to list the same subject to curing of defects by the petitioner. A direction was issued to the rebel MLAs to serve a copy of their application to the other side as well.

The top court on October 25 reserved its verdict on petitions filed by the 17 MLAs, challenging their disqualification from the assembly ahead of the trust vote by the then HD Kumaraswamy government.

Rohatgi mentioned the application and said the bypolls for Assembly seats are fixed for December 5 and as per the Election Commission’s requirement the candidates have to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18. Rohatgi contended his clients will not be able to file their nomination due to the disqualification order by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and that the bypolls should be postponed till apex court delivers its ruling on the petitions.

Earlier, the Election Commission had postponed the bypolls, which were scheduled on October 21, to December 5 in view of the pendency of the petitions filed by the disqualified lawmakers.

Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict, Kartarpur Corridor Opening, NTA UGC NET Admit Card, Kartarpur Corridor, Netflix, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Bigg Boss 13

