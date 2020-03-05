CAA petitions to be heard after arguments in Sabarimala are over, says SC

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 11:29 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it will take up various pleas challenging the the recently amended citizenship law only after the arguments in the Sabarimala matter are over.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who sought urgent hearing of CAA matters, that till date the Centre has not filed a reply in the matter.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, that the Centre would be filing a reply in a few days.

A nine-judge bench is re-examining various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques, and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

