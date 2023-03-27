Home / India News / SC turns down appeal against job to Hathras rape victim’s kin

SC turns down appeal against job to Hathras rape victim’s kin

ByUtkarsh An
Mar 27, 2023 01:11 PM IST

A Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud-led bench said the state should not challenge such directions.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with an Allahabad high court order to the Uttar Pradesh government for providing employment to a member of the family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was alleged to have been raped and murdered in September 2020 in Hathras.

The Supreme Court. (PTI)
The Supreme Court. (PTI)

A Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud-led bench said the state should not challenge such directions. “...These are facilities provided to the family. We should not interfere,” said the bench, which also affirmed the directive on rehabilitating the family outside Hathras.

The bench also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala dismissed the state’s appeal through a brief order. It said that the court was not inclined to interfere “in the special facts and circumstances of the case”.

Also read | From hope to despair: They won, says Hathras victim’s family after court verdict

Additional advocate general Garima Prasad, representing Uttar Pradesh, said that the court ought to consider the point of law whether the elder married brother of the woman will be a dependent while considering the matter.

The bench remained firm that it would not entertain the state’s appeal.

The high court in July 2022 said the state authorities must abide by the promise made to the family in writing on September 30, 2020, to give employment to one member. It directed the authorities to consider relocation of the family outside Hathras but within Uttar Pradesh.

The high court passed the order on a public interest litigation registered suo motu as Right to Decent and Dignified Last Rites/Cremation in 2020 after the woman’s last rites were performed in haste after midnight allegedly without the consent of the family.

Four men were accused of raping the woman when she was out to get cattle fodder. On March 2, a special court in Hathras convicted the main accused in the case, Sandeep Sisodia, of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but acquitted him of the rape charges.

Sisodia was sentenced to life imprisonment, while the three other co-accused were acquitted of all charges.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hathras
hathras
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out