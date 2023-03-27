SC turns down appeal against job to Hathras rape victim’s kin

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with an Allahabad high court order to the Uttar Pradesh government for providing employment to a member of the family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was alleged to have been raped and murdered in September 2020 in Hathras. The Supreme Court. (PTI)

A Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud-led bench said the state should not challenge such directions. “...These are facilities provided to the family. We should not interfere,” said the bench, which also affirmed the directive on rehabilitating the family outside Hathras.

The bench also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala dismissed the state’s appeal through a brief order. It said that the court was not inclined to interfere “in the special facts and circumstances of the case”.

Also read | From hope to despair: They won, says Hathras victim’s family after court verdict

Additional advocate general Garima Prasad, representing Uttar Pradesh, said that the court ought to consider the point of law whether the elder married brother of the woman will be a dependent while considering the matter.

The bench remained firm that it would not entertain the state’s appeal.

The high court in July 2022 said the state authorities must abide by the promise made to the family in writing on September 30, 2020, to give employment to one member. It directed the authorities to consider relocation of the family outside Hathras but within Uttar Pradesh.

The high court passed the order on a public interest litigation registered suo motu as Right to Decent and Dignified Last Rites/Cremation in 2020 after the woman’s last rites were performed in haste after midnight allegedly without the consent of the family.

Four men were accused of raping the woman when she was out to get cattle fodder. On March 2, a special court in Hathras convicted the main accused in the case, Sandeep Sisodia, of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but acquitted him of the rape charges.

Sisodia was sentenced to life imprisonment, while the three other co-accused were acquitted of all charges.