Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Are Chennai schools open or closed today? What authorities said amid Cyclone Ditwah

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 09:13 am IST

Chennai and surrounding districts will close all schools and colleges on December 1 due to heavy rainfall from Cyclone Ditwah.

Chennai woke up to heavy rain on Monday morning as Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a deep depression. Amid rain fury in the southern state and more downpour expected, all schools and colleges across Chennai and several neighbouring districts will remain closed on December 1.

Due to Cyclone Ditwah's effects, all educational institutions in Chennai and nearby districts are closed for safety. (PTI/File Photo)
Due to Cyclone Ditwah's effects, all educational institutions in Chennai and nearby districts are closed for safety. (PTI/File Photo)

The precautionary holiday covers government, private, and aided educational institutions, extending across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and other rain-hit districts, said a report by the Mint.

Authorities said the move aims to ensure public safety as Cyclone Ditwah, now weakened into a deep depression, continues to push bands of heavy rain onto the coast, triggering widespread waterlogging.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Ditwah: Storm weakens into deep depression, more rain expected in Tamil Nadu

Districts under high alert

The weather office has placed several regions under heightened alert due to persistent rainfall. The following districts are expected to see intense rainfall, strong winds and possible flooding through the day, with an ‘Orange’ alert issued:

  1. Chennai
  2. Tiruvallur
  3. Kancheepuram
  4. Chengalpattu
  5. Mayiladuthurai
  6. Nagapattinam
  7. Tiruvarur
  8. Karaikal

The following regions are likely to receive isolated heavy showers as the system tracks northward, with a ‘Yellow’ alert issued:

  1. Villuppuram
  2. Cuddalore
  3. Thanjavur
  4. Pudukkottai
  5. Ramanathapuram
  6. Thoothukudi
  7. Tirunelveli
  8. Kanyakumari

Puducherry also declares holiday

In neighbouring Puducherry, Education Minister A Namassivayam announced that all schools, government and private, will remain shut on Monday as the Union Territory braces for heavy rainfall linked to Cyclone Ditwah’s outer bands, said a report by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Ditwah updates: Toll crosses 300 in Sri Lanka as storm weakens; stranded Indians evacuated

Cyclone Ditwah latest update

As of late November 30, Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a deep depression while drifting northwards at 5 kmph. The system hovered close to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline, roughly 140 km south-southeast of Chennai, and is expected to parallel the coast before losing strength further today.

Even in its weakened form, Ditwah is packing enough moisture to fuel continuous downpours over north Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall and thunderstorm outlook

The IMD forecast warns of heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu on December 1. Intense showers are likely over Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, and Telangana through December 2. Thunderstorms and lightning across Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions are likely until December 3.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Are Chennai schools open or closed today? What authorities said amid Cyclone Ditwah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On