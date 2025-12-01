Are Chennai schools open or closed today? What authorities said amid Cyclone Ditwah

Chennai woke up to heavy rain on Monday morning as Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a deep depression. Amid rain fury in the southern state and more downpour expected, all schools and colleges across Chennai and several neighbouring districts will remain closed on December 1. Due to Cyclone Ditwah's effects, all educational institutions in Chennai and nearby districts are closed for safety. (PTI/File Photo)

The precautionary holiday covers government, private, and aided educational institutions, extending across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and other rain-hit districts, said a report by the Mint.

Authorities said the move aims to ensure public safety as Cyclone Ditwah, now weakened into a deep depression, continues to push bands of heavy rain onto the coast, triggering widespread waterlogging.

Districts under high alert

The weather office has placed several regions under heightened alert due to persistent rainfall. The following districts are expected to see intense rainfall, strong winds and possible flooding through the day, with an ‘Orange’ alert issued:

Chennai Tiruvallur Kancheepuram Chengalpattu Mayiladuthurai Nagapattinam Tiruvarur Karaikal

The following regions are likely to receive isolated heavy showers as the system tracks northward, with a ‘Yellow’ alert issued:

Villuppuram Cuddalore Thanjavur Pudukkottai Ramanathapuram Thoothukudi Tirunelveli Kanyakumari

Puducherry also declares holiday

In neighbouring Puducherry, Education Minister A Namassivayam announced that all schools, government and private, will remain shut on Monday as the Union Territory braces for heavy rainfall linked to Cyclone Ditwah’s outer bands, said a report by news agency PTI.

Cyclone Ditwah latest update

As of late November 30, Cyclone Ditwah weakened into a deep depression while drifting northwards at 5 kmph. The system hovered close to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline, roughly 140 km south-southeast of Chennai, and is expected to parallel the coast before losing strength further today.

Even in its weakened form, Ditwah is packing enough moisture to fuel continuous downpours over north Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall and thunderstorm outlook

The IMD forecast warns of heavy rain over north Tamil Nadu on December 1. Intense showers are likely over Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema, and Telangana through December 2. Thunderstorms and lightning across Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions are likely until December 3.