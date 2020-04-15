Seafarers stranded abroad desperate as India refuses repatriation

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 14:12 IST

April 14 marks the 30th day since Rahul Shanbhag has been holed up in his tiny cruise cabin onboard the MSC Grandiosa anchored off the coast of Italy.

With the global cruise tourism industry having dropped anchor, Shanbhag along with around 200 other Indians of which 70 are from Goa, remains on board the ship bobbing as it does on the waves waiting for some sign that the Indian government will allow the repatriation of seafarers home.

While the crew of other countries have already returned home, the 30 days of waiting has taken a toll both mental and physical on the wellbeing of the crew.

“There were 12 cases (of Covid-19) onboard the ship including four who needed to be taken to the ICU. But they have all been discharged. But another of my colleagues collapsed out of weakness and needed to be revived,” Shanbhag said while speaking with HT.

Hailing from Fatorda, Shanbhag is one of around 7000 people from Goa who makes his living sailing the seas.

According to documents submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office, there are around 22,500 Indian seafarers who are stranded abroad around one-third of whom are from Goa.

The global shipping industry has not come to a halt but the cruise tourism industry, which employs more people, has.

Other countries, especially the Philippines, which contributes a large part to the global shipping workforce, have already repatriated their workforce, it is only the Indians who remain on board the ships.

“Everyone is frustrated here and we cannot even visit each other’s cabins. Two among us also needed to be hospitalised because they became sick with worry,” Shanbhag, who worked in the dining section of the cruise liner, said.

Also read: What Covid-19 lockdown guidelines mean for hotspots, containment zones

For the past month, Shanbhag and his colleagues have written to the ministry of external affairs, Goa government and local representative for help in getting back home.

“People here are scared. We understand these are difficult situations but we quarantined here on board the ship and are willing to quarantine even upon arrival. But there needs to be some action. The situation should not be allowed to deteriorate,” Shanbhag said.

The Centre has refused to repatriate those Indians stranded abroad, be it students or tourists.

It told the Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition to repatriate Indian students, that evacuation of Indian expatriates amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease could pose a risk to India’s domestic population.

The top court, while posting the matter after four weeks, asked those abroad to ‘Stay where you are’.

For some, like Pizarro Andrade, that means staying put within the transit zone of the Dubai international airport. He is one among 23 Indians who were on their way to India when the government announced a cessation of International flights.

“The situation is that neither the Indian government nor the Indian embassy in Dubai is helping us. Thanks to the Dubai government and Emirates (the airline) who are taking care of us here,” Andrade said while speaking HT.

“There are few Goans working in Dubai try to get in touch with me asking about me and see if they can try to help me any possible way they can,” he said.

While those working abroad are usually taken care of by their employers, in the case of the cruise tourism industry, their stay is on board the ship and with the industry shut down, they are out of work and with nowhere to go.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant admitted that the seafarers’ situation was different than those others stuck abroad and has assured that he was ‘seriously’ pursuing the issue with the ministry of external affairs.

He also stressed that there was little he could do beyond waiting for a change in stance from the central government.

“Within two to three days we will place the complete data before the Prime Minister’s Office. We are seriously pursuing the issue. The seafarers’ issue is different from others stranded abroad. We will request them to reconsider the issue,” Sawant said.

Sawant is under increasing pressure both from the opposition as well as within his party as legislators have regularly been meeting him to begin repatriation.

Several legislators have also written directly to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The Indian seafarers have contributed immensely to the economic growth and foreign exchange earnings of the country and particularly Goa. I humbly request your immediate intervention and request you to kindly give necessary instructions to all concerned to take steps to bring back these stranded Indian seafarers,” Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

The Goa government has also set up quarantine centres with space for around 20,000 people awaiting the return of their sons, but the central government is yet to relent.